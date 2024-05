There is an urgent need for the street lights on Barrack Street in Castleisland to be repaired.

That's according to Aontú candidate in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area, Cáit Ní Ríordáin.

She says many residents on Barrack Street leave for work before sun-up in the morning.

Miss Ní Ríordáin is also concerned for elderly residents who have to navigate their way in the dark if they go out at night.