Council called on to source funding for remembrance garden in Killorglin

May 28, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Council called on to source funding for remembrance garden in Killorglin
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
Kerry County Council has been called on to source funding for a remembrance garden in Killorglin in honour of those who died in 1916.

Councillor Michael Cahill says the garden at Ballykissane would also provide a peaceful space for people bereaved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the recent Kenmare municipal district meeting, the Fianna Fáil councillor said it would offer solace to those who were unable to mark adequately the passing of friends and relatives.

Council officials told Cllr Cahill the group proposing the project requires a suitable governance structure and needs to liaise with landowners and other stakeholders.

Officials said that, once agreements are in place, the council "would be pleased to work" with the group to get funding.

Councillor Michael Cahill also asked the council to advertise that community groups can go to the council's area offices for help with forms, funding and other issues such as governance structures.

