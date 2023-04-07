Advertisement
Commemoration at Ballykissane Pier remembering first casualties of Easter Rising

Apr 7, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Commemoration at Ballykissane Pier remembering first casualties of Easter Rising
A commemoration will take place at Ballykissane Pier tomorrow (Saturday) to remember the first casualties of the Easter Rising.

The event will commemorate Con Keating, Daniel Sheehan and Charlie Monahan who lost their lives on Good Friday night in 1916.

Those attending are asked to meet at the crossroads at 12pm tomorrow (Saturday), and the group will then walk to Ballykissane Pier.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris is among the speakers and a wreath will also be laid at the pier.

 

