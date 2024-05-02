Advertisement
49 vacant properties in Tralee MD in council’s possession

May 2, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
49 vacant properties in Tralee MD in council’s possession
There are currently 49 vacant properties in the Tralee Municipal District in the council’s possession.

The figures were presented to Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley at the recent MD meeting.

Of the 49 vacant properties in the Kerry County Council’s possession in the Tralee MD, 41 are part of the 2024 voids programme.

One is a recent void, while two are refurbished voids with the work recently completed.

One of the properties was damaged by fire and another is part of the housing capital refurbishment programme, while a tender is being prepared for another due to subsidence and the final property is part of the buy and renew scheme and works are ongoing there.

The council says there is an ongoing rolling level of vacancies across its stock as units become vacant and are returned to stock.

Cllr Cathal Foley stated this is an issue that has been raised over the years and he said he’s aware of the issues that cause voids.

He told the council the biggest issue facing society is housing and he asked the council if anything could be done to progress works.

 

