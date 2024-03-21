Cllr urges Kerry County Council to consider selling vacant properties in its ownership

A Tralee councillor says Kerry County Council should consider selling vacant properties in its ownership.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Mikey Sheehy, says dereliction is a pressing concern across Kerry; however, despite efforts to fund repairs and renovations, some properties remain uninhabitable.

He believes by selling vacant properties in it’s ownership, Kerry County Council would alleviate the strain on the private market, while generating revenue for other community initiatives.

Advertisement

Cllr Sheehy urged the council to prioritize this initiative and explore the potential benefits it offers to both residents and the council itself.