Drag racers on Fenit Island tearing up beach used for local access

May 2, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrynews
Drag racers on Fenit Island tearing up beach used for local access
image via https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Fenit_Harbour_%26_Island.JPG
Drag racers on Fenit Island are tearing up the beach, which is the locals’ only access to the mainland.

Videos have emerged of people doing ‘donuts’ and drag racing along the beach at Fenit Island, which is a tombolo that links the island to the mainland.

It is used by islanders as a bridge, and is also a popular walking route, but it has been eroded significantly over the last 150 years.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy is calling for immediate action; he's urging authorities to increase surveillance and enforcement measures.

Cllr Sheehy says this could include the possibility of deploying a summer guard for Fenit to deter anti-social behaviour.

John O’Mahony, Chair of Fenit Coast Conservation, says widespread car use on the beach weakens the dunes, which could eventually lead to the sea breaking through.

