Local research shows Fenit Island tombolo width reduced by 90%

Parts of the Fenit Island tombolo have reduced in width by over 90%, according to research carried out by a local group.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris brought a deputation of Fenit Coast Conservation to the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District.

Research carried out by the group, detailing the erosion of the tombolo, was outlined during their presentation.

Trisha O’Halloran from the Fenit Coast Conservation group addressed members and staff of Kerry County Council.

She outlined the importance of the tombolo in terms of social, economic and environmental value to the area.

Ms O’Halloran explained to the meeting that the Fenit Island tombolo is an important coastal barrier and is the only access road to the island.

The group are working to extend the life of this coastal barrier, and have undertaken works including harvesting marram grass for the area and erecting signs asking people to reduce trampling.

Research the group carried out, comparing the tombolo in 1898 and 1998, shows parts have reduced in width by 90%; Ms O’Halloran says this degradation is continuing.

They fear the integrity of the tombolo could be gone in years, if there’s no intervention.

The group's calling on Kerry County Council to support them with signage and work with the group to protect and restore the tombolo.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris also brought a motion calling for the MD to erect educational signage about Special Areas of Conversation, Special Protected Areas and Natura 2000 site habitats.

Kerry County Council says it’s biodiversity officer will contact the group and told the meeting its there to support the group.