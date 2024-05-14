Kerry FC's campaign resumes on Friday night

Kerry FC's SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign resumes on Friday night.
The Kingdom go to Wexford off the back of a 2-1 loss at home to UCD.
Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy
