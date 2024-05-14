Tralee gardaí arrested a man before he was taken to hospital following an incident in the town.

The man had sustained non-life threatening injuries prior to his arrest.

Gardaí responded to a reported public order disturbance at around midday yesterday.

The incident happened in the Shanakill area of the town at approximately 12 noon.

A man was seen with injuries, but he declined medical assistance.

The people present at the scene did not give statements of complaint.

Later, Gardaí arrested a male in his 30s at the scene under the Public Order Act and taken to Tralee Garda Station.

He was subsequently transferred to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Enquirers are ongoing.