Tralee gardaí arrested a man before he was taken to hospital following an incident in the town.
The man had sustained non-life threatening injuries prior to his arrest.
Gardaí responded to a reported public order disturbance at around midday yesterday.
The incident happened in the Shanakill area of the town at approximately 12 noon.
A man was seen with injuries, but he declined medical assistance.
The people present at the scene did not give statements of complaint.
Later, Gardaí arrested a male in his 30s at the scene under the Public Order Act and taken to Tralee Garda Station.
He was subsequently transferred to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Enquirers are ongoing.