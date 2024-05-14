Advertisement
News

Tralee gardaí arrest man before he was taken to hospital following incident in the town

May 14, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
Tralee gardaí arrest man before he was taken to hospital following incident in the town
Share this article

Tralee gardaí arrested a man before he was taken to hospital following an incident in the town.

The man had sustained non-life threatening injuries prior to his arrest.

Gardaí responded to a reported public order disturbance at around midday yesterday.

Advertisement

The incident happened in the Shanakill area of the town at approximately 12 noon.

A man was seen with injuries, but he declined medical assistance.

The people present at the scene did not give statements of complaint.

Advertisement

Later, Gardaí arrested a male in his 30s at the scene under the Public Order Act and taken to Tralee Garda Station.

He was subsequently transferred to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Enquirers are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Road near Killarney reopens following crash this morning
Advertisement
Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently needed
Candidate in Kenmare LEA calling for boarded-up council properties to be used
Advertisement

Recommended

Road near Killarney reopens following crash this morning
Office Manager - RDI Hub
Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently needed
Family owned business group buys Porterhouse restauraunt
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus