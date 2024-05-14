Three Peaks Challenge to go ahead next month

Saddle up for Down Syndrome Kerry in partnership with Killarney Cycling Club on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 for this year’s Three Peaks Challenge.

The event, is the only one day cycle event Down Syndrome Kerry is associated with this year, promises to be a fabulous day of cycling and fun!

Chairperson of Killarney Cycling Club, Kevin Murphy said, "we will guarantee plenty of laughs and refreshments along the way, there are two routes available; 100km or 75km, to meet all abilities, covering some of the most beautiful landscapes in Ireland. This is the perfect warm-up for anyone thinking of doing the Ring of Kerry cycle this year or anybody looking for a really well run sportive with great craic compulsory.

The 100km route challenges the stronger cyclists and the 75km route gives cyclists the chance to become familiar with Moll's Gap which is part of the Ring of Kerry route.

The cycle sets out from Killarney, heading out the Cork Road. The 75km route (one peak) turns right at Loo Bridge for Kilgarvan and onto Kenmare, while the 100km route, (three peaks) heads over the county bounds to Ballyvourney, onto The Top of Coom and then Kenmare. Both routes continue on over Moll’s Gap, passing through the picturesque Ladies’ View and back into Killarney, where all participants will be treated to a burger and drink at the finish line.

All cyclists who register online will be entered into a raffle for some great spot prizes kindly donated by our sponsors, winners collecting their prize at the finish line.

Down Syndrome Kerry’s goal is to help people with down syndrome to make their own futures as bright and independent as possible by providing them with education, support and friendship every step of the way.

Funds raised from this cycle will help Down Syndrome to continue to provide vital services such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and job coaching to their members.

As Down Syndrome Kerry do not receive any government funding, they are totally dependent on your support to continue to make these services available to those who need them.

You can register for the cycle which is €40 for Cycling Ireland members, €20 for accompanied under 16’s on event master:- https://eventmaster.ie/event/dW04CnGSwV

Further information available through ......

https://www.facebook.com/DownSyndromeKerry/

and

https://killarneycyclingclub.com/