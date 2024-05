A family-owned business group has bought the Porterhouse in Killarney.

The Sheahan family has been leasing the property at 25-26 Plunkett Street, and running The Porterhouse restaurant, since 2011.

Sheahan Group employs over 400 people locally, including 60 at The Porterhouse.

Advertisement

Other businesses within the group include JM Reidy’s, Tigh Mary Donal’s, Hilliard’s, and Social 15 in Killarney, An Droichead Beag in Dingle, and Centra Glenbeigh and Killarney.