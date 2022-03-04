Calls for Killarney street to be reopened to traffic to improve parking and access

A Killarney street should be reopened to traffic to improve parking and access to the town.

That’s the view of Independent councillor Donal Grady.

He raised the issue at recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, after it was announced Plunkett Street would be closed to traffic until the end of the year.

Advertisement

Plunkett Street has been pedestrianised between 7pm and 7am daily since 2018.

However, since the pandemic the council has been implementing the Safe Streets Mobility Plan, which ensures that social distancing can be maintained.

As a result, the council has decided to close Plunkett Street to traffic on an all-day basis until December 31st.

Advertisement

Killarney area manager Angela McAllen says we’re still in a pandemic and COVID numbers are still high; she says the council thinks locals and visitors would prefer not to be in crowded spaces.

A number of councillors questioned this closure, stating it was very long given that restrictions have been eased; they stated it would have been more acceptable if the closure was for a shorter period.

Cllr Donal Grady says it’s time to start looking at opening the street now, so it could return to normal for traffic in the coming months.

Advertisement

He says the sooner Plunkett Street is reopened the better, claiming he’s witnessed drugs being sold there; this claim was refuted by his fellow councillors.

He also claims parking’s restricted as a result and says it’s important people aren’t hunted out of the town.

Ms McAllen says the time-frame can be changed and she says the council will keep it under review.