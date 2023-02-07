Advertisement
Cockerill to leave English backroom staff after Six Nations

Feb 7, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Richard Cockerill will leave England's backroom staff to join French club Montpellier after the Six Nations.

The forwards coach follows Matt Proudfoot, Brett Hodgson and Martin Gleeson in doing so, since the sacking of Eddie Jones.

Cockerill was placed in interim charge until the appointment of Steve Borthwick.

Meanwhile, Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters will leave Leicester to join the England set up at the end of the season.

Former England scrum-half Wigglesworth will become assistant coach, with Walters named as head of strength and conditioning.

