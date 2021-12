Tomorrow brings two Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championship finals.

The Intermediate decider is between Na Gaeil and Beaufort, and that’s on in Fitzgerald Stadium at 1.45.

That’s live on Radio Kerry Sport.

At the same time in the Novice final Killorglin is the venue for Sneem/Derrynane against Moyvane.

Moyvane manager Aidan Keane

Sneem/Derrynane manager Kieran Burns