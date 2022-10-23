Club Championship honours for Rahillys

Kerins O’Rahillys were victorious in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Final.

They defeated Templenoe in the decider at Fitzgerald Stadium by 15 points to 14.

Rahillys were quicker out of the traps, pointing twice in the opening minute through Gavin O'Brien and Conor Hayes. A Josh Crowley Holland effort from distance halved that deficit but Tom Hoare had Rahillys 2 clear again. Jack Savage put them 3 ahead then after 5 minutes; 4 points to 1. Tommy Walsh added to that advantage before Brian Crowley responded for Templenoe. After an entertaining opening 12 minutes it was 5 to 3 in favour of the Tralee side. An Aidan Crowley placed ball from distance cur the gap to the minimum but Barry John Keane then pointed to make it 5 of the Rahillys forward on the scoresheet. Tommy Walsh extended the Rahillys lead to 7 points to 4. It was double scores after 19 minutes, 8 points to 4. 3 Killian Spillane points cut that deficit to 1 come the 24th minute. Scores from Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey had Rahillys 3 clear again. Killian Spillane put over to make it a 2 point game in the final minute of the half. When Spillane kicked his 6th point of the day to close out the first half score there was only a point between the sides, Rahillys leading 11 to 10.

Killian Spillane drew Templenoe level early in the second period before Sean Sheehan had them in front for the first time. That didn't last too long as Barry John Keane equalised to make it 11 all. Jack Savage pointed Rahillys in front in the 40th minute but yet another Killian Spillane point levelled matters. At the 3/4 stage Jack Savage nudged Rahillys in front and the same player doubled that lead 11 minutes from the end. In the 52nd minute Savage put over again to make it a 3 point game. With 2 minutes to go Killian Spillane reduced the gap to 2. In the first of 4 added on minutes Templenoe pointed when a goal chance looked on; Rahillys 0-15 Templenoe 0-14. A Killian Spillane effort late on dropped short and that was the last chance gone for Templenoe.

MOTM went to David Moran