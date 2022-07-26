Advertisement
Sport

Club Championship fixtures confirmed

Jul 26, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Club Championship fixtures confirmed
Senior

Group 1
Spa V Dingle Aug 6th in Strand Rd @ 7pm
Na Gaeil V Kenmare Shamrocks Aug 6th in Lewis [email protected] 7pm

Group 2
Austin Stacks V Tempelnoe Aug 7th in Direen @ 1pm
Dr Crokes V Kerins O Rahilly’s Aug 7th in Castleisland @ 1pm

Intermediate

Group 1
Ballydonoghue V Gneeveguilla Aug 7th in Brosna @ 1pm
Beaufort V Currow July 30th in Spa @ 7pm

Group 2
Dromid Pearses V John Mitchels Aug 6th in Glenbeigh @ 7pm
Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers July 31st in Beaufort @ 2pm

Group 3
An Ghaeltacht V Glenbeigh/Glencar Aug 7th in Keel @ 1pm
Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin Aug 6th in Currow @ 7pm

Group 4
Milltown/Castlemaine V Glenflesk Aug 6th in Fossa @ 7pm
Rathmore V St Mary’s July 31st in Glenbeigh @2pm

Junior Premier

Group 1
Skellig Rangers V St Senan’s July 31st in Milltown @ 2pm
Churchill V St Pat’s Blenerville July 30th in Connolly Park @ 7pm

Group 2
St Michael’s Foilmore V Annascaul July 31st in Cromane @ 2pm
Brosna V Ballyduff TBC

Group 3
Ardfert V Ballymac July 31st in John Mitchels @ 2pm
Waterville V Keel July 30th in Foilmore @ 7pm

Group 4
Listry V Castlegregory Aug 6th in Blenerville @ 7pm
Listowel Emmets V Fossa July 31st in Na Gaeil @ 2pm

Junior

1st name team at home in Rd 1

Group 1
Scartaglin V Cromane July 30th @ 7pm
Moyvane V Reenard July 31st @ 2pm

Group 2
Lispole V Ballylongford July 31st @ 2pm
Sneem/Derrynane V Cordal July 30th in Derrynane @ 3.30pm

Group 3
Tarbert V Beale July 31st @ 2pm
Asdee V Firies July 30th @ 7.30pm

Group 4:
Knocknagoshal V Kilgarvan July 30th @ 7pm
Duagh V Finuge July 31st @ 2pm

