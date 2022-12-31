City and Newcastle drop points as top 4 race heats up

Arsenal lead Brighton 1-0 after just over 15 minutes of play at the Amex in the final Premier League game of the day.

Bukayo Saka with the goal for the Gunners.

They will finish the year seven points clear at the top of the table should the result stay like this.

That's as there was a surprise at the Etihad this afternoon.

Defending champions Manchester City were held to a 1-all draw by Everton.

Pep Guardiola's side went ahead in the first-half via an Erling Haaland goal before Demarai Gray scored a stunning equalizer in the second-half to earn the Toffees a point.

City defender John Stones was deflated at full-time.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland's Gavin Bazunu saved a late penalty for bottom side Southampton but it wasn't enough as they lost 2-1 away to Fulham.

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 and it finished scoreless at St. James' Park between Newcastle and Leeds.

That result means Eddie Howe's side stay third.

And Manchester United are into the top four for the first time since March.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score for them as they beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux (pron: Mol-in-you).

The forward had been dropped for a disciplinary issue.