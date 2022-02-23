Advertisement
Sport

Cian Healy confirms he'll be staying at Leinster

Feb 23, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Cian Healy confirms he'll be staying at Leinster
Cian Healy has confirmed that he'll be staying at Leinster.

The veteran loosehead prop signed a contract extension with the Blues yesterday until at least the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

