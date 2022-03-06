Cheltenham to start Tuesday week

Tuesday week sees the start of Cheltenham.
Irish hopes are high for a continuation of the recent dominance of the festival.
Racing correspondent Dave Keena joined us to look ahead to it:
Advertisement
Tuesday week sees the start of Cheltenham.
Irish hopes are high for a continuation of the recent dominance of the festival.
Racing correspondent Dave Keena joined us to look ahead to it:
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus