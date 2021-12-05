Celtic move to within four points of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers

Former Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales was among the goals for Celtic as they moved to within four points of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.
They beat Dundee United 3-nil.
