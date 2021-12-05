Advertisement
Sport

Celtic move to within four points of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers

Dec 5, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Celtic move to within four points of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers Celtic move to within four points of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers
Share this article

Former Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales was among the goals for Celtic as they moved to within four points of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

They beat Dundee United 3-nil.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus