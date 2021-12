Celtic will look to close the gap to Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership to four points tonight.

Fresh from their League Cup success on Sunday, the Bhoys take on St Mirren.

Elsewhere, Shaun Maloney takes charge of Hibernian for the first time as they host Aberdeen.

Advertisement

The night's other games sees strugglers St Johnstone and Ross County go head to head, with kick off in all three fixtures at 7.45.