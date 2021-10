Carnacon's reign as Mayo football champions is over.

Shauna Howley kicked nine points as Knockmore beat the holders 1-16 to 0-7 in yesterday's final at Ballina.

Carnacon - the home club of Cora Staunton - had won 22 titles in a row.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins are the Leitrim Senior football champions for the first time since 1990.

Dom Corrigan's men beat the holders Mohill 1-16 to 0-17 at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.