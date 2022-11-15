Cabinet signs off on Ireland’s bid to co-host Euro 2028

Cabinet has signed off on Ireland’s bid to co-host Euro 2028.

A memo on co-hosting the UEFA tournament was presented by Culture Minister Catherine Martin and Sport Minister Jack Chambers.

The bid involving Ireland and the UK nations - needs to be submitted ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

Under the plan, both the Aviva and Croke Park would potentially share seven games if the bid succeeds.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill says the association supports calls for the basic human rights of women and the LGBTQ community to be protected in Qatar.

He says the association has been in correspondence with Amnesty International ahead of the World Cup.

Hill’s also back the calls for protection of migrant workers in the Gulf state, but stopped short of criticising the regime there.