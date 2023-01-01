Advertisement
Busy day for Irish provinces in the URC

Jan 1, 2023 11:01 By radiokerrysport
All four Irish provinces are in action later on with two inter-pro derbies taking place in the United Rugby Championship.

First up Ulster entertain Munster from a-quarter-past-5.

The hosts go into this game off the back of a nervy win over Connacht but will be boosted by the return of Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, James Hume and Billy Burns.

While Graham Rowntree's side lost to Leinster by a single point on St. Stephen's Day.

Then at 25-to-8 table-toppers Leinster take on Connacht at the RDS.

Elsewhere today Cardiff host the Ospreys while Scarlets take on the Dragons.

