Busy day for Irish provinces in the URC

All four Irish provinces are in action later on with two inter-pro derbies taking place in the United Rugby Championship.

First up Ulster entertain Munster from a-quarter-past-5.

The hosts go into this game off the back of a nervy win over Connacht but will be boosted by the return of Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, James Hume and Billy Burns.

Advertisement

While Graham Rowntree's side lost to Leinster by a single point on St. Stephen's Day.

Then at 25-to-8 table-toppers Leinster take on Connacht at the RDS.

Elsewhere today Cardiff host the Ospreys while Scarlets take on the Dragons.