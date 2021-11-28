Advertisement
Burnley v Tottenham postponed due to snow

Nov 28, 2021 14:11 By radiokerrysport
There are now only three games at 2pm.

Burnley against Tottenham has been postponed due to snow.

Manchester City are hosting West Ham at the Etihad knowing a win will see them leapfrog Liverpool and go back into second.

Elsewhere, Brenford host Everton - while Struggling Leicester City and Watford meet at the King Power Stadium,

All three of those surviving games kicked off in the past few minutes.

Later today Manchester United are away to league leaders Chelsea.

That games kicks off at half-past-4 this afternoon.

