Kilmacud Crokes' reign as All-Ireland club football champions is over.

The Dublin side lost to Glen of Derry by 1-14 to 2-10 in a dramatic semi-final at Pairc Esler in Newry.

Malachy O'Rourke's team will play Roscommon's St Brigid's in the final, after the Connacht champions beat Castlehaven of Cork by 1-11 to 10 points at Semple Stadium.

Advertisement

St Brigid's manager is Listowel native Jerome Stack.