Brendan’s against Rathmore tomorrow for county hurling honours

Sep 30, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrysport
It’ll be St.Brendan’s against Rathmore tomorrow for honours in the County Junior Hurling Championship Final.

The sides face off at @ 4 at Crotta.

Rathmore manager Trevor Ryan

Brendan's manager Justin Horgan

