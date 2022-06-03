Advertisement
Breen/Nagle remain in 4th with 1 stage remaining today

Jun 3, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Breen/Nagle remain in 4th with 1 stage remaining today
Craig Breen (IRL) Paul Nagle (GB) Of team M-Sport Ford WRT is seen racing during the World Rally Championship Portugal in Porto, Portugal on 19,May // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205190152 // Usage for editorial use only //
Waterford/Kerry pairing of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are sitting in 4th place after 8 stages of Rally Italia Sardegna, which is round 5 of the World Rally Championship.

The MSport Ford front runners are just 15.5 seconds off the lead, held by Toyotas Esapekka Lappi and are just 0.4 seconds off the podium places.

A couple of small errors from Craig so far today which if they were ironed out he could be further up the leaderboard

Stage 8 was cancelled a short time ago so there is just one stage to go today.

