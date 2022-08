Craig Breen and Paul Nagle's hopes of a third podium finish of the season over the weekend were dashed after their Ford Puma hit a boulder.

The heavy impact with the grass bank ripped the right rear wheel from the car, forcing the Irish duo to stop in the stage and retire from the day’s action.

Meanwhile, the winner of Rally Finland, Teemu Suninen, has been disqualified after the front bumper of his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 was found to be underweight.