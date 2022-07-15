Advertisement
Sport

Breen and Nagle 4th in Estonia

Jul 15, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are 4th after 3 stages of WRC Rally Estonia.

The pair had won the opening test but have since slipped back.

They are 14.2 seconds behind leader Elfyn Evans.

