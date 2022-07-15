Breen and Nagle 4th in Estonia

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are 4th after 3 stages of WRC Rally Estonia.
The pair had won the opening test but have since slipped back.
They are 14.2 seconds behind leader Elfyn Evans.
