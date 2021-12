Boxing has not been included on the initial programme of sports for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Modern Pentathlon and Weightlifting have also lost their spots at the LA games, unless they can meet certain criteria.

Boxing is - by far - Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, with 18 of the country’s 35 medals coming inside the ring.

The IOC want certain criteria to be met before the ousted sports can be reinstated.