Bouwman wins seventh stage of Giro D’Italia

May 13, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Koen Bouwman won today’s seventh stage of the Giro D’Italia.

The Dutch rider pipped countryman Bauke Mollema to the line in Potenza.

Juan Pedro Lopez retains the leader’s pink jersey.

