Boro On Top Over Chelsea

Middlesbrough are one step closer to the English League Cup final after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their last four encounter.

Hayden Hackney scored for the hosts in the first half as they stunned the Premier League side at the Riverside Stadium.

The return leg takes place at Stamford Bridge in a fortnight.

Boro boss Michael Carrick knows there's still work to be done.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says they were "punished" for their mistakes

But he believes they're unfortunate not to be going into the return leg at Stamford Bridge at least level.