Advertisement
Sport

Birdies For Lowry And McIlroy To Wrap Up Day 1 In Dubai

Nov 17, 2022 13:11 By brendan
Birdies For Lowry And McIlroy To Wrap Up Day 1 In Dubai Birdies For Lowry And McIlroy To Wrap Up Day 1 In Dubai
Share this article

Rory McIlroy has just finished his opening round at the season ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

 

The world number 1 birdied the final hole to finish tied 22nd on 1 under par.

Advertisement

 

Shane Lowry had a positive finish to what was a difficult round for him on day. The Offaly man rolled in a 12-foot putt for a closing birdie at the par 5 18th.

That leaves Lowry currently tied 33rd at +1 and will have an early tee time tomorrow.

Advertisement

 

The current leaders are Tyrell Hatton and matt Fitzpatrick who are in the clubhouse on 7 under.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus