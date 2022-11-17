Birdies For Lowry And McIlroy To Wrap Up Day 1 In Dubai

Rory McIlroy has just finished his opening round at the season ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The world number 1 birdied the final hole to finish tied 22nd on 1 under par.

Shane Lowry had a positive finish to what was a difficult round for him on day. The Offaly man rolled in a 12-foot putt for a closing birdie at the par 5 18th.

That leaves Lowry currently tied 33rd at +1 and will have an early tee time tomorrow.

The current leaders are Tyrell Hatton and matt Fitzpatrick who are in the clubhouse on 7 under.