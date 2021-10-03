Biggest game of Premier League season takes place this afternoon

The biggest game of the Premier League season so far takes place this afternoon.

Champions Manchester City are away to 2019/2020 winners Liverpool.

The Reds come into the game off the back of a 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League during the week, City meanwhile lost 2-0 to PSG.

Liverpool will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who has a groin injury.

City won 4-1 when the sides met at Anfield back in February.

Manager Pep Guardiola isn't reading into this and expects a close title race this season

Kick-off in that game is at half-past-4.

Before that Tottenham host Aston Villa while West Ham entertain London neighbours Brentford and Leicester City are away to Crystal Palace.

All of those games get underway at 2-o'clock.

Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea as they were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal.

Graham Potter's side are two points off the summit - level with Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton.