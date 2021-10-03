Advertisement
Biggest game of Premier League season takes place this afternoon

Oct 3, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
The biggest game of the Premier League season so far takes place this afternoon.

Champions Manchester City are away to 2019/2020 winners Liverpool.

The Reds come into the game off the back of a 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League during the week, City meanwhile lost 2-0 to PSG.

Liverpool will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who has a groin injury.

City won 4-1 when the sides met at Anfield back in February.

Manager Pep Guardiola isn't reading into this and expects a close title race this season

Kick-off in that game is at half-past-4.

Before that Tottenham host Aston Villa while West Ham entertain London neighbours Brentford and Leicester City are away to Crystal Palace.

All of those games get underway at 2-o'clock.

Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea as they were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal.

Graham Potter's side are two points off the summit - level with Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton.

