Bath Confirm Van Graan As New Coach

Bath have confirmed the appointment of Munster head coach Johann van Graan from next summer on what they describe as a 'long-term contract'.

The South African is to leave Munster at the end of the season.

It’s understood that van Graan had actually signed a new two-year contract with Munster and the IRFU just last summer.

However, van Graan has now invoked the six-month release clause that Rassie Erasmus previously used to leave Munster for South Africa and that Pat Lam triggered to depart Connacht to join Bristol.

According to the 42.ie, Bath’s strong offer proved hard for van Graan to ignore but it’s also thought that the South African had certain frustrations behind the scenes at Munster in recent months. Including the amount of influence from a group of private investors who aided the signings of World Cup winning duo RG Snyman and Damien De Allende, who may also leave at the end of the season.

Munster are now looking for a new head coach and attacking coach, while also hoping to hang on to Defence coach Graham Rowntree.