Advertisement
Sport

Bath Confirm Van Graan As New Coach

Dec 15, 2021 13:12 By brendan
Bath Confirm Van Graan As New Coach Bath Confirm Van Graan As New Coach
Share this article

Bath have confirmed the appointment of Munster head coach Johann van Graan from next summer on what they describe as a 'long-term contract'.

The South African is to leave Munster at the end of the season.

It’s understood that van Graan had actually signed a new two-year contract with Munster and the IRFU just last summer.

Advertisement

However, van Graan has now invoked the six-month release clause that Rassie Erasmus previously used to leave Munster for South Africa and that Pat Lam triggered to depart Connacht to join Bristol.

According to the 42.ie, Bath’s strong offer proved hard for van Graan to ignore but it’s also thought that the South African had certain frustrations behind the scenes at Munster in recent months. Including the amount of influence from a group of private investors who aided the signings of World Cup winning duo RG Snyman and Damien De Allende, who may also leave at the end of the season.

Munster are now looking for a new head coach and attacking coach, while also hoping to hang on to Defence coach Graham Rowntree.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus