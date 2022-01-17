Aubameyang returns to Arsenal; Brentford in for Eriksen

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to Arsenal from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker didn’t manage to play for Gabon at the tournament having first contracted covid, and was subsequently diagnosed with minor heart lesions

Aubameyang will undergo further examinations at Arsenal, but his condition is not believed to be serious.

====

Christian Eriksen’s been offered a route back into football by Brentford.

The Danish playmaker hasn’t played since collapsing with a heart issue at Euro 2020.

Eriksen would need to satisfy Premier League officials that he is fit enough to play after having a heart-starting device fitted.