Advertisement
Sport

Aubameyang returns to Arsenal; Brentford in for Eriksen

Jan 17, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Aubameyang returns to Arsenal; Brentford in for Eriksen Aubameyang returns to Arsenal; Brentford in for Eriksen
Share this article

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to Arsenal from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker didn’t manage to play for Gabon at the tournament having first contracted covid, and was subsequently diagnosed with minor heart lesions

Aubameyang will undergo further examinations at Arsenal, but his condition is not believed to be serious.

Advertisement

====

Christian Eriksen’s been offered a route back into football by Brentford.

The Danish playmaker hasn’t played since collapsing with a heart issue at Euro 2020.

Advertisement

Eriksen would need to satisfy Premier League officials that he is fit enough to play after having a heart-starting device fitted.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus