Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith following a run of five straight defeats in the Premier League.

Smith guided the club back to the top flight through the Championship play-offs in his first season in charge, before taking them to the League Cup final in 2020.

He leaves after three years with the team two points clear of the relegation zone.

Norwich also parted company with Daniel Farke, despite Norwich beating Brentford 2-1 yesterday. Yesterday's win was the first for Norwich this Premier League season and they still remain bottom of the table.

Ex-England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tells Sky Sports News, it's that time of year again.