Arsenal fail to extend Premier League advantage

Sean Dyche has got his tenure as Everton boss off to the perfect start.
His Premier League strugglers have beaten leaders Arsenal by a goal to nil at Goodison Park; James Tarkowski with the goal.
Advertisement
Sean Dyche has got his tenure as Everton boss off to the perfect start.
His Premier League strugglers have beaten leaders Arsenal by a goal to nil at Goodison Park; James Tarkowski with the goal.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus