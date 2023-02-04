Advertisement
Arsenal fail to extend Premier League advantage

Feb 4, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrysport
Sean Dyche has got his tenure as Everton boss off to the perfect start.

His Premier League strugglers have beaten leaders Arsenal by a goal to nil at Goodison Park; James Tarkowski with the goal.

