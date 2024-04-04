Armagh Keen To Emulate Meath & Kerry Success As They Leap From Division 2 To Division 1 Final

The Kerry ladies have the chance to retain their Division 1 crown this weekend.

The reigning champions will battle it out with newly promoted Armagh who are appearing in their first ever Division 1 final.

The Ulster side handed Kerry their only defeat of the season and are aiming to avenge their division 2 final defeat to Kerry in 2022.

I spoke with Armagh captain Clodagh McCambridge, and asked her if the recent success of Meath & Kerry had inspired their own ambitions in the Orchard County…

While Armagh manager Greg McGonigle believes it will be a great match in Croke Park he’s been downplaying its importance ahead of the championship season…

It will be the second match of the day as Kildare and Tyrone play at 1 in the Division 2 final with the Division 1 – Armagh v Kerry, 3pm – and will be live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Lee Strand milk.