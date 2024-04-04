Advertisement
Sport

Armagh Keen To Emulate Meath & Kerry Success As They Leap From Division 2 To Division 1 Final

Apr 4, 2024 18:13 By brendan
10 April 2022; Kerry captain Anna Galvin lifts the cup after the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final between Armagh and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The Kerry ladies have the chance to retain their Division 1 crown this weekend.

 

The reigning champions will battle it out with newly promoted Armagh who are appearing in their first ever Division 1 final.

The Ulster side handed Kerry their only defeat of the season and are aiming to avenge their division 2 final defeat to Kerry in 2022.

 

I spoke with Armagh captain Clodagh McCambridge, and asked her if the recent success of Meath & Kerry had inspired their own ambitions in the Orchard County…

While Armagh manager Greg McGonigle believes it will be a great match in Croke Park he’s been downplaying its importance ahead of the championship season…

Kerry take on Armagh this Sunday in Croke Park to decide who will be crowned the Division 1 champions.

 

It will be the second match of the day as Kildare and Tyrone play at 1 in the Division 2 final with the Division 1 – Armagh v Kerry, 3pm – and will be live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Lee Strand milk.

