Mark Allen is a frame away from a second round exit at the World Championships.

The Antrim man will resume this afternoon 12-4 down to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

This morning’s session sees defending champion Mark Selby return level at 4-frames apiece with Yan Bingtao.

While Stephen Maguire needs just two more frames for victory over Zhao Xintong - the Scot leads 11-5.