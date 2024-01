This years Corn Uí Mhuirí will have an all Tralee final.

Tralee CBS and Mercy Mounthawk will battle for the title.

Advertisement

Tralee CBS beat Patrician Academy Mallow @ Fitzgerald Stadium;

Jason O’Connor has this second half report…

Advertisement

Mercy Mounthawk and St Brendans Killarney plaed in a very windy ASP as Ivan Hurley reports…