All-Ireland Final game day fast approaching for Kerry clubs

Feb 4, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Kilmoyley have the honour of being the first of the two Kerry clubs in Croke Park this weekend chasing national glory.

At 5 tomorrow the Kerry and Munster champions tomorrow go head to head with Naas in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final.

Kilmoyley goalkeeper is John B O’Halloran

On Sunday at 1.30 it’s the turn of the Gneeveguilla footballers in their Junior decider against Kilmeena.

For the East Kerry outfit it’s a one week turnaround from their semi-final victory.

Gneeveguilla captain Pa Riordan

