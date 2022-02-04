All-Ireland Final game day fast approaching for Kerry clubs

Kilmoyley have the honour of being the first of the two Kerry clubs in Croke Park this weekend chasing national glory.

At 5 tomorrow the Kerry and Munster champions tomorrow go head to head with Naas in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final.

Kilmoyley goalkeeper is John B O’Halloran

On Sunday at 1.30 it’s the turn of the Gneeveguilla footballers in their Junior decider against Kilmeena.

For the East Kerry outfit it’s a one week turnaround from their semi-final victory.

Gneeveguilla captain Pa Riordan