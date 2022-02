All eyes will be on Kamila Valieva this morning.

The Russian figure skater has been allowed to compete in the women's single figure skating, despite failing a drugs test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted her suspension, claiming it would cause her "irreparable harm".

Advertisement

However, if Valieva finishes among the medals there will be no medal ceremony.

The short program gets underway at 10am, Irish time.