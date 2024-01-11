Advantage, Liverpool After 1st leg

Liverpool beat Fulham by two goals to one in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield last night.

Willian put the visitors into a first-half lead, but goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo gave Jurgen Klopp's side the advantage heading into the second leg.

The return fixture will take place in two weeks time.

Klopp had praise after the game for 20 year old Northern Ireland right back Conor Bradley.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is glad his side are still in the tie.