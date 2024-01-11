Advertisement
Sport

Advantage, Liverpool After 1st leg

Jan 11, 2024 10:16 By radiokerrysport
Advantage, Liverpool After 1st leg
Share this article

Liverpool beat Fulham by two goals to one in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield last night.

Willian put the visitors into a first-half lead, but goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo gave Jurgen Klopp's side the advantage heading into the second leg.

The return fixture will take place in two weeks time.

Advertisement

Klopp had praise after the game for 20 year old Northern Ireland right back Conor Bradley.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is glad his side are still in the tie.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

McIlroy Off To A Flyer In Dubai
Advertisement
Badminton Results
Sport

Badminton Results

Jan 11, 2024 10:25
Thursday Basketball results and Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

McIlroy Off To A Flyer In Dubai
Badminton Results
Sport

Badminton Results

Jan 11, 2024 10:25
Thursday Basketball results and Fixtures
Lions Head Coach Set To Be Named Today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus