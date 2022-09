Craig Breen and Killarney’s Paul Nagle have finished in 5th position at the latest round of the World Rally Championship.

The rally was won by Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, with teammates Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo filling the podium positions, the first time in history that Hyundai have fully locked out the podium.

Well, Breen has been speaking to WRC TV following the rally’s conclusion.