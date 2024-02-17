Advertisement
Sport

5th for McSharry

Feb 17, 2024
5th for McSharry
Mona McSharry says the 200-metre breaststroke final was the first time things have clicked for her at the World Aquatics Championship.

The Sligo swimmer was fifth, just under half-a-second outside of her own national best.

McSharry will return to the Doha pool this morning for the heats of the 50-metre breaststroke.

After his gold medal performance on Wednesday, Daniel Wiffen is back in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships this morning.

He goes in the fourth of four heats of the 15-hundred metre freestyle.

