A total of 29 players have signed up for the first women's professional contracts with the IRFU.

10 players come from the 15s set-up, but team captain Nichola Fryday is among the absentees from the list.

Advertisement

Enya Breen and Dorothy Wall are among the 15s players to agree deals, with 19 sevens players also included.

Advertisement

The IRFU says the 'contracting process is ongoing'.