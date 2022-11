There are two district football finals down for decision today.

In the Morans Texaco Spar West Kerry decider An Ghaeltacht have home advantage against Dingle.

Dingle manager Padraic Corcoran

Advertisement

An Ghaeltacht manager Micheal O'Shea

JP O’Sullivan Park is the venue for the Mid Kerry final between Beaufort and Milltown/Castlemaine.

Milltown/Castlemaine manager David Heasman

Advertisement

Both matches are at 2.