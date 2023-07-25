11th for Kerry athlete at Euros

At the European Youth Olympic Festival Killarney’s Oisin Lynch finished the heats of the Boy’s 800m in a time of 1:54.74, resulting in fourth place in his heat.

With only the top two in each heat and the two fastest times after that progressing, this wasn’t enough for the Killarney Valley A.C. athlete to qualify for the finals.

He was 11th overall.

Advertisement

Speaking on his experience and first major Championship, Lynch said,

“It’s my first major championship so it’s all a learning curve, it’s been a good experience. It’s a pity I didn’t make the final, I’m not satisfied, but I will be back.”